Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit dismissed

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - In 2021, the man who as a baby was photographed naked for the cover of Nirvana's Nevermind album sued the band for sexual exploitation - and now a California judge has dismissed the case on procedural grounds.

The federal judge dismissed the case on Monday as Spencer Elden's legal team had missed a deadline to file an opposition to Nirvana lawyers' December motion to drop the case.

Elden's team has until Jan 13 to refile.

In a statement to AFP on Tuesday (Jan 4), his lawyer Robert Lewis said they would do so "very soon."

"We are confident that Spencer will be allowed to move forward with his case," Lewis said.

In 1991, when he was four months old, Elden was photographed naked in a swimming pool reaching for a dollar bill on a fish hook, an image that become one of the most iconic album covers of all time.

The album went on to sell 30 million copies, with songs such as Smells Like Teen Spirit becoming American pop cultural touchstones.

But neither Elden nor his legal guardians "ever signed a release authorising the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him," the original lawsuit said.

According to court documents, Elden had never received any compensation for the image, and asked for US$150,000 (S$200,000) in damages from each of the 15 defendants - including the surviving former members of the band, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, as well as the estate of the late lead singer Kurt Cobain, and the photographer, Kirk Weddle.

The lawsuit said Elden had suffered "extreme and permanent emotional distress," as well as "lifelong loss of income earning capacity."