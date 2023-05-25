Nicolas Cage to cameo as Superman in upcoming The Flash movie

LOS ANGELES – American actor Nicolas Cage, known to be a huge Superman fan, will finally get to play the caped superhero.

In upcoming movie The Flash, Cage, 59, will have a cameo as Superman, according to its director Andy Muschietti, who spoke to Esquire Middle East magazine.

“Nic was absolutely wonderful,” Muschietti said. “Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it… I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon.”

Cage, who was cast in director Tim Burton’s Superman Lives 25 years ago, never got to play the iconic role as the movie was ultimately canned, though he managed to try on the signature costume.

He did, however, voice Superman in animated film Teen Titans Go! To The Movies in 2018.

The comic book fan also named his son Kal-El, a reference to Superman’s name on planet Krypton, when he was born in 2005.

Other big names making cameos in The Flash include Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as versions of Batman each actor had portrayed before.

Keaton returns as Batman for the first time since starring in Burton’s Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992), while Affleck reprises his role from Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).

The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, opens in June.