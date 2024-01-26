NewJeans win Group of the Year at 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards

NewJeans won Group of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop female act to earn the accolade.

The quintet – comprising Minji, Danielle, Hyein, Hyerin and Hanni, who are aged between 15 and 19 – will be attending the ceremony on March 6 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, according to the group’s agency, Ador.

The annual Billboard Women In Music Awards, started in 2007 by the American music publication, aims to recognise women in the music industry who have shaped the music landscape.

Other 2024 winners include American rapper Ice Spice for the Hitmaker award, English pop star Charli XCX for the Powerhouse award, and Australian singer Kylie Minogue for the Icon award.

NewJeans’ second EP Get Up, released in July 2023, topped Billboard’s main album chart, Billboard 200, on Aug 5.