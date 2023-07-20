NewJeans’ music videos feature Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon, actor Tony Leung

SEOUL – K-pop girl group NewJeans’ latest music videos feature some unexpected faces – Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon and veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai.

The quintet dropped two music videos for their song Cool With You on Wednesday, with Jung, 29, as the star of both.

She is seen in the first part as a black-clad being who passes through the city unseen by people, although members of NewJeans appear to be watching over her from afar.

In the second part, her character becomes visible and falls in love with a young man. As the music video draws to an end, Leung, 61, makes a brief appearance as an ominous grey-haired figure at a traffic light crossing.

The cameo by the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) star took netizens by surprise, with many praising his enigmatic presence.

The music video ends with Jung’s character turning frantic as she once again becomes invisible to everyone around her, including the young man.