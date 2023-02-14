NewJeans’ Ditto is top song by K-pop girl group on US Spotify

SEOUL – K-pop girl group NewJeans continue to take the world by storm, with their releases recently showing steady yet significant growth in the American music market.

OMG and Ditto were the most-streamed songs on Spotify in the United States among all regions, the world’s biggest music streaming service said in a press release on Monday.

OMG, the title track of the act’s namesake second EP released in January, tallied accumulated streams of 111.28 million on the global music platform as of last Friday. More than 20 per cent of the streams – about 22.71 million – were from listeners in the US.

A pre-release from the same album, Ditto was streamed about 28.72 million times in the US, taking up some 17 per cent of the song’s 164.9 million accumulated streams on Spotify.

According to entertainment portal allkpop, this puts Ditto at No. 6 on the all-time K-pop list on US Spotify, which makes it the top song by a K-pop girl group, ahead of hits by groups such as Blackpink.

NewJeans’ songs are drawing a constant upward trajectory on the charts, bucking the pattern where songs descend after a momentary surge on the charts upon release.

OMG entered Spotify Global’s weekly top song chart at No. 95. It has since been hitting highs almost every week, marking No. 30, No. 24, No. 21 and No. 16 in the weeks that followed.

Ditto, which started off at No. 81, rose to No. 48, No. 21 and peaked at No. 11. It has since remained in the upper ranks for eight consecutive weeks.

NewJeans is flourishing even more in South Korea.

According to Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Chart), the quintet dominated the January global K-pop chart with not just its new songs but also old tracks. Ditto, OMG and one of the group’s debut songs, Hype Boy, swept the chart’s top three spots while another early track, Attention, logged at No. 7.

In January, the act rewrote history on Billboard as the fastest K-pop act to make multiple entries on the Hot 100 chart when OMG joined Ditto on the rundown of the most popular songs.

Debuting at No. 91 on the chart dated Jan 28, OMG made its way up to No. 79 in the following week and hit a new high at No. 77 on the latest chart.

Ditto marked its fourth consecutive week on Hot 100, down by only two notches to No. 90 from the previous week.

NewJeans made a splashy debut on the K-pop scene in July with its first EP, New Jeans. The five-piece group consist of members Haerin, Hyein, Hanni, Minji and Danielle. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK