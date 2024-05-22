Newcomer rhyu - Singapore’s answer to Laufey?

The newcomer’s arresting vocals and original songs, a mixture of pop, jazz, and R&B, have garnered comparisons to popular Icelandic-Chinese singer Laufey, who reposted one of her videos on TikTok.

The 19-year-old, whose real name is Raine Hahn Yu, started releasing music in 2022 and started dabbling in writing and composing songs as a child.

She has since staged performances at venues such as the Esplanade, music festivals and was an opening act for Taiwanese band Cicada’s concert in Singapore.

In this episode of Music Lab, she sang a live rendition of It’s fine, a song that has so far garnered over 1.3 million streams on Spotify alone.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:15 Having her song blow up on TikTok

3:28 Coming up with the melody while queuing at Old Chang Kee

4:46 Laufey reposts one of her videos on TikTok

6:04 On how she started writing songs at the age of 4

10:36 Her early influences: Mandopop artistes like JJ Lin and A-mei

13:59 On her studies and a music career

16:25 How her new song came to her in a dream

21:47 How her family used to organise concerts

Listen to rhyu’s live performance of It’s fine in ST’s podcast studio here: