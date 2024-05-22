Newcomer rhyu - Singapore’s answer to Laufey?

Emerging home-grown singer and songwriter rhyu is the 11th guest in ST's Music Lab Podcast. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
(From left) Podcast editor Ernest Luis, podcast producer Amirul Karim, singer-songwriter rhyu, music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi and podcast producer Hadyu Rahim in the ST podcast studio. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Eddino Abdul Hadi
Music Correspondent
Updated
May 22, 2024, 06:00 PM
Published
May 22, 2024, 06:00 PM

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times invites music acts to its podcast studio.

In the 11th episode of Music Lab, ST’s music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi hosts home-grown singer and songwriter rhyu.

The newcomer’s arresting vocals and original songs, a mixture of pop, jazz, and R&B, have garnered comparisons to popular Icelandic-Chinese singer Laufey, who reposted one of her videos on TikTok.

The 19-year-old, whose real name is Raine Hahn Yu, started releasing music in 2022 and started dabbling in writing and composing songs as a child.

She has since staged performances at venues such as the Esplanade, music festivals and was an opening act for Taiwanese band Cicada’s concert in Singapore.

In this episode of Music Lab, she sang a live rendition of It’s fine, a song that has so far garnered over 1.3 million streams on Spotify alone.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:15 Having her song blow up on TikTok

3:28 Coming up with the melody while queuing at Old Chang Kee 

4:46 Laufey reposts one of her videos on TikTok

6:04 On how she started writing songs at the age of 4

10:36 Her early influences: Mandopop artistes like JJ Lin and A-mei

13:59 On her studies and a music career

16:25 How her new song came to her in a dream

21:47 How her family used to organise concerts

Listen to rhyu’s live performance of It’s fine in ST’s podcast studio here:

Discover home-grown artiste rhyu at:

Spotify: https://str.sg/bxbh

Instagram: https://str.sg/g9Pt

Produced by: Eddino Abdul Hadi (dinohadi@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Eden Soh, Hadyu Rahim & Amirul Karim

Recorded by: ST Podcast Team

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Mixed by: Amirul Karim

Follow Music Lab Podcast here every month:

Channel: https://str.sg/w9TX

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/w9TB

Spotify: https://str.sg/w9T6

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Eddino Hadi’s articles: https://str.sg/wFVa

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

The Usual Place: https://str.sg/wEr7u

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

Hard Tackle: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

---

ST Podcast website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

ST Podcasts YouTube: https://str.sg/4Vwsa

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Get The Straits Times’ app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top