The albums and singles released in recent weeks are by some of contemporary music's most feted artistes.
Kendrick Lamar's solo album is his first since he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018.
The albums and singles released in recent weeks are by some of contemporary music's most feted artistes.
Kendrick Lamar's solo album is his first since he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 19, 2022, with the headline New tunes by popular artistes . Subscribe