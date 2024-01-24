New music from Green Day, Ariana Grande, Stefanie Sun and 831

SINGAPORE – In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Ace Album: Green Day – Saviors

“We are the last of the rockers/Making a commotion,” Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sings in the title track of their latest and 14th album.

It is an overblown statement, of course, even if it comes from one of the most commercially successful American rock bands in the last three decades.

But even as the three members are well into their middle age – Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool are all 51 – they retain a lot of the energy and spunk that catapulted them from pop-punk upstarts to global stars.