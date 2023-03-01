New mother Jayley Woo visited by co-stars from drama series The Queen

(From left) Priscelia Chan, Apple Hong, Jayley Woo (with her baby girl), Jesseca Liu and Michelle Chia have reunited once more. PHOTO: JESSSSECA/INSTAGRAM
SINGAPORE – The main cast of local television drama The Queen (2016) have reunited again – this time for a visit to new mother Jayley Woo.

On Tuesday, Woo’s co-stars in the crime caper – Jesseca Liu, Priscelia Chan, Apple Hong and Michelle Chia – shared photos of the visit on social media.

The five actresses became good friends after acting in The Queen. Their last public gathering was in September 2021, although Chan did not attend due to work commitments.

Liu, who played the leader of a secret squad of masked female avengers on the show, wrote in Chinese: “Welcoming the first little princess among the queens”, referring to Woo’s one-month-old daughter Jan Tan.

Liu, 44, used hashtags such as #ThereIsNoOneCuter and #TheQueensHaveUpgradedToAunts in the post.

Woo, 31, commented under Liu’s post: “Thank you to boss and my sisters for visiting Princess @jantanjinyan.”

Chia, 47, also posted photos and a video of the visit on Instagram Stories, writing in English: “So much love for this little one, from our littlest queen.”

Chan and Hong, both 44, also posted photos of the visits on social media.

Woo gave birth to her daughter on Jan 20. The actress registered her marriage on Dec 27, 2022, with a man known only as Mr Tan, who works behind the scenes in show business.

