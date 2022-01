Although Joanna Dong's upcoming concert, titled You Must Believe In Spring, is themed around Chinese New Year, only a third of the numbers will be festive songs, such as Gong Xi Gong Xi and He Xin Nian.

The Singaporean singer (right), 40, who is known for reinterpreting classic songs in a jazzy way, tells The Straits Times over the telephone that she understands why some people dread hearing these festive numbers.