New house, new baby, new outlook: How Singapore celebs are approaching 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(Clockwise from top left) Local personalities Gurmit Singh, Taufik Batisah, Nathan Hartono, Leon Jay Williams, Andrea Chong and In Each Hand A Cutlass are facing 2026 with fresh eyes.

SINGAPORE – As we head into 2026, some of Singapore’s most recognisable personalities are using the new year as a chance to recalibrate.

From shifting priorities to bold reinventions, here are how Gurmit Singh, Taufik Batisah, Leon Jay Williams, Nathan Hartono, Andrea Chong and In Each Hand A Cutlass are stepping into 2026 with fresh eyes and renewed intent.