New house, new baby, new outlook: How Singapore celebs are approaching 2026
SINGAPORE – As we head into 2026, some of Singapore’s most recognisable personalities are using the new year as a chance to recalibrate.
From shifting priorities to bold reinventions, here are how Gurmit Singh, Taufik Batisah, Leon Jay Williams, Nathan Hartono, Andrea Chong and In Each Hand A Cutlass are stepping into 2026 with fresh eyes and renewed intent.