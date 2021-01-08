New girl group Aespa's Black Mamba becomes fastest K-pop debut music video to get 100m views on YouTube

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - New girl group Aespa's Black Mamba has become the fastest debut music video by a K-pop act to reach 100 million views on YouTube, according to S.M. Entertainment.

The band's agency said on Friday (Jan 8) that the video, released on Nov 17, achieved the feat at around 5.31am on Friday. It took 51 days to do so.

The previous record was held by girl group Itzy, whose debut music video, Dalla Dalla, garnered 100 million views on YouTube within 57 days of its release in February 2019.

Aespa's latest achievement came after the group set a record for the highest number of views on YouTube in the 24 hours after a song's release. Black Mamba recorded 21 million views within just a day.

Inspired by futuristic themes, the band's name means "avatar, experience and aspect". Their four members - Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning - each have their own avatars that are used for online content.