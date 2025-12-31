Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Richard Low (left) and Lim Kay Tong in The Old Man And His Car.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Film Society (SFS) will officially open SFS Somerset on Jan 1 at Hall 6 of Golden Village Cineleisure in Grange Road with local drama The Old Man And His Car.

The 66-seat venue will be a dedicated space for independent, arthouse and Singaporean films that typically have limited commercial runs or have not been screened in cinemas here, according to a press statement sent by the SFS.

The Old Man And His Car is the debut feature of Singaporean film-maker Michael Kam. It stars Lim Kay Tong as Hock, a widower dealing with the emotional fallout of selling his vintage Mercedes car as he prepares to emigrate to Canada. It also stars Richard Low, Sunny Pang, Kristin Tiara and Wendy Zhuo.

The film made its South-east Asian premiere at the recent 36th Singapore International Film Festival. It was also selected for the Tokyo International Film Festival and Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival.

SFS Somerset will host film-maker dialogues, post-screening discussions and themed programmes, with the aim of fostering a film community.

The venue will operate eight screenings weekly, from Wednesdays to Sundays . Showtimes are at 7.30pm each day; Saturdays will have two matinees at 1.30 and 4pm, with Sundays having one matinee at 4pm.

General admission is $15 and SFS member tickets are $9.

Bookings are available exclusively online at sfs-somerset.com

The SFS offers memberships at various tiers, from one to 12 months, granting access to discounted tickets. The organisation, founded in 1958, is a non-profit funded by members, sponsors and volunteers.

As previously reported in The Straits Times, the hall used by SFS Somerset was formerly occupied by indie cinema The Projector before its sudden closure in August 2025 . The closure, coming after a contraction in the industry that had seen the departure of operators like Filmgarde, Eng Wah and Cathay Cineplexes, had left cinephiles and film distributors concerned about the future of niche cinema in Singapore.

The SFS had negotiated a zero-rent, revenue-sharing agreement with hall operators Golden Village to secure the SFS Somerset venue.