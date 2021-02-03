Netflix's Mank tops Golden Globes nominations with six

LOS ANGELES (AFP, REUTERS) - Netflix's Mank, a black-and-white drama set in Hollywood's Golden Age about the making of Citizen Kane, topped the Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday (Feb 3).

Mank earned six nods, including best drama, followed by fellow Netflix movie The Trial Of The Chicago 7 on five - an announcement that offered an important, early glimpse into the movies leading this year's unique and much-delayed awards season.

The unveiling of the nominations was remotely co-hosted by Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson, whittling down the list of films and stars headed for the Globes ceremony later this month - itself seen as a bellwether for the Oscars in April.

Following is a list of key film nominations:

Best drama

Nomadland

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Mank

The Father

Promising Young Woman

Best comedy or musical

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Best actor, drama

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best actress, drama

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Best actor, comedy or musical

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dev Patel – The Personal History Of David Copperfield

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Best actress, comedy or musical

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Kate Hudson – Music

Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Best director

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Regina King – One Night In Miami

David Fincher – Mank

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Best supporting actress

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Helena Zengel – News Of The World

Best animated film

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best foreign film

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (France, Guatemala)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of Us (USA, France)

Best original song

Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice - The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead

Speak Now - One Night In Miami

Tigress & Tweed - The United States vs Billie Holiday