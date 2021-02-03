Netflix's Mank tops Golden Globes nominations with six

LOS ANGELES (AFP, REUTERS) - Netflix's Mank, a black-and-white drama set in Hollywood's Golden Age about the making of Citizen Kane, topped the Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday (Feb 3).
Mank earned six nods, including best drama, followed by fellow Netflix movie The Trial Of The Chicago 7 on five - an announcement that offered an important, early glimpse into the movies leading this year's unique and much-delayed awards season.
The unveiling of the nominations was remotely co-hosted by Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson, whittling down the list of films and stars headed for the Globes ceremony later this month - itself seen as a bellwether for the Oscars in April.
Following is a list of key film nominations:
Best drama
Nomadland
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Mank
The Father
Promising Young Woman
Best comedy or musical
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom
Best actor, drama
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best actress, drama
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday
Best actor, comedy or musical
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dev Patel – The Personal History Of David Copperfield
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Best actress, comedy or musical
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Kate Hudson – Music
Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Best director
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Regina King – One Night In Miami
David Fincher – Mank
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best supporting actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Best supporting actress
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Helena Zengel – News Of The World
Best animated film
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best foreign film
Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (France, Guatemala)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Minari (USA)
Two of Us (USA, France)
Best original song
Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice - The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead
Speak Now - One Night In Miami
Tigress & Tweed - The United States vs Billie Holiday