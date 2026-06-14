Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars getting music competition spinoff

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SEOUL – A musical spinoff of hit Netflix competition series Culinary Class Wars is reportedly in the works, with a premiere targeted for 2027.

Originally launched in 2024, Culinary Class Wars became a global sensation by pitting some 100 chefs against one another in a competition divided into two teams. Contestants were separated based on factors such as career achievements, industry recognition and professional experience. Veteran chefs were placed on the white team, while rising talents and underdog competitors made up the black team.

According to local media reports, the music-focused spinoff, tentatively titled Black And White Singers, will feature 60 contestants. Fifteen singers will compete on the white team, traditionally reserved for established artists with acclaimed and lengthy careers, while the remaining 45 contestants would join the black team, largely consisting of younger performers, lesser-known artists and emerging talent.

Among singers of the white team whose identities have been announced are Park Jung-hyun, Gummy, Yang Hee-eun, Lee Hae-ri of Davichi, Kim Yeon-woo, Lee Su-hyun of Akmu, Kim Jo-han, Kim Yoon-ah of Jaurim, Kwon Jung-yeol of 10cm and Kim Jong-seo.

The black team, meanwhile, is expected to feature a diverse mix of contestants, including little-known independent singers. The black team reportedly consists of Lee Chang-sub of K-pop group BTOB, singer Jung Seung-hwan and Kwon Jin-ah.

The judging panel has yet to be officially announced. A source familiar with the production told The Korea Herald that one of the opening rounds will be evaluated by a large panel of music industry professionals, with the number of judges ranging from several dozen to as many as 100.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Korea Herald that details surrounding the programme, including its premiere date and the contestant line up, have yet to be finalised. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK