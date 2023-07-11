Netflix to release zombie-themed action variety programme Zombieverse

SEOUL – Netflix on Monday confirmed that its upcoming action variety programme, Zombieverse, will premiere on Aug 8.

The global streaming service, which mesmerised viewers with its hit zombie-themed projects such as Kingdom (2019) and All Of Us Are Dead (2022), seeks to expand the South Korean zombie sensation to variety shows as well.

Popular television directors Park Jin-kyung, who was behind MBC’s iconic entertainment show My Little Television (2015 to 2017), and Moon Sang-don of the hit travel programme Welcome, First Time In Korea? (2017 to present) have teamed up to helm the series.

Unlike Netflix’s recent survival programmes such as Physical 100 and Siren: Survive The Island, in which participants compete against one another in different games, Zombieverse pits the cast members against zombies.

The 47-second promotional teaser of Zombieverse, which came out on Monday, shows the cast running away from zombies in various places around Seoul, including the Hongdae area, a supermarket, a theme park and more.

TV celebrity Ro Hong-chul and actor Lee Si-young, who made their Netflix debuts in the travel show The Hungry And The Hairy (2021) and thriller series Sweet Home (2020), respectively, star in the series.