BTS are scheduled to release their fifth studio album, Arirang, on March 20.

SEOUL – BTS’ long-awaited comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul will be live-streamed globally on Netflix on March 21, the global streaming platform announced on Feb 3.

The performance will be held as a one-day event with no additional shows planned, marking the K-pop boy band’s first full-group stage appearance in nearly four years.

“BTS’ comeback show will take place only once, on March 21, at Gwanghwamun Square, and the performance will be broadcast live worldwide via Netflix,” an industry source told The Korea Herald.

The confirmation comes nearly two weeks after the Seoul Metropolitan Government conditionally approved plans for BTS’ comeback event at the location . The show is expected to serve as a symbolic return following the completion of all members’ mandatory military service.

In an application submitted earlier for permission to use Gwanghwamun Square, BTS’ agency Hybe stated that the event would be live-streamed through a “global OTT platform” reaching about 300 million subscribers across 190 countries.

The event comes on the heels of the announcement of BTS’ new album and world tour.

The septet’s fifth studio album, Arirang, is scheduled to be released on March 20. After the album release, the band will embark on the Arirang World Tour (2026 to 2027), which will span 34 regions and 82 shows across Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Australia. They will perform in Singapore on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.

In addition, a documentary film, BTS: The Return, will be released exclusively on Netflix on March 27.

The film chronicles the making of BTS’ new album, capturing the creative process, internal struggles and reflections that shaped the band’ return after about three years and nine months, and offering a close look at how “today’s BTS” came together. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK