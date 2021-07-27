Netflix to add S'pore titles like Last Madame, Titoudao in August

SINGAPORE - Netflix is adding more local movies, documentaries and dramas to its slate of Singapore fare next month (Aug).

Just in time for a National Day binge, 28 home-grown titles will be added between Aug 4 and 9, beefing up the made-in-Singapore offerings on the streaming platform, which currently has more than 100 such shows.

Catch actress Joanne Peh's award-winning turn in period drama series Last Madame (2019), in which she daringly strips for her role as a brothel mamasan.

Other series to watch out for include Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story Of A Wayang Star (2020), an English drama about a street opera performer, and Forensik (2020), a Malay series about crime scene investigations.

Local movies such as Wet Season (2019) by Anthony Chen, Singapore Gaga (2005) by Tan Pin Pin and The Diam Diam Era Two (2021) by Jack Neo will also be available.

Nature-lovers can explore Singapore's rainforest accompanied by the soothing voice of host David Attenborough in Wild City - Forest Life (2019), while history buffs can stream five-part documentary Days Of Disaster (2015), which looks at catastrophic events from Singapore's past.