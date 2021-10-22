Netflix staff, protesters rally over Chappelle special's 'transphobia'

LOS ANGELES • Protesters gathered outside Netflix in Los Angeles on Wednesday, angry over a new Dave Chappelle comedy special that has sparked accusations the streamer is trampling transgender rights and profiting from hate speech.

A few dozen staff walked off the job and were joined by a similar number of trans activists and their supporters for a demonstration calling for better representation at the Hollywood giant.

"I think that trans and non-binary employees aren't safe as long as their employer is putting out content in the world that could harm them," said Netflix Animation employee Devan McGrath, who participated in the walkout.

Netflix has scrambled to respond to the unusually public controversy it is facing over Chappelle's The Closer, in which the stand-up star insists "gender is a fact" and accuses LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) people of being "too sensitive".

The company issued a statement before the protest on Wednesday saying: "We understand the deep hurt that's been caused" and "respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out".

Rally organiser Ashlee Marie Preston, an LGBTQ activist, said the rally was intended to more broadly highlight that jokes such as those made by Chappelle were directly harmful to the minority community.

"We are here today not because we don't know how to take a joke. We're here because we're concerned that the jokes are taking lives. It's not a laughing matter," she said.

Demonstrators on Wednesday read out a "list of asks", including for a content warning to be added to The Closer, and higher investment in LGBTQ talent both on screen and within the company.

The row over The Closer has been going on for two weeks, as Chappelle's comedy special has been riding high in Netflix's list of most-watched titles.

While LGBTQ groups have cited studies linking on-screen stereotypes to real-world harm, Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos wrote in a leaked memo to staff last week that "content on screen doesn't directly translate to real-world harm" and emphasised the importance of defending "artistic freedom".

But the co-chief executive officer gave interviews to multiple Hollywood trade publications on Tuesday in which he said: "I screwed up."

"I should have first and foremost acknowledged in those e-mails that a group of our employees were in pain, and they were really feeling hurt from a business decision that we made," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

While agreeing that "content on screen can have impact in the real world, positive and negative", Mr Sarandos reiterated his belief that the Chappelle stand-up should not be taken down or have any disclaimer added.

"This group of employees felt a little betrayed because we've created such a great place to work that they forgot that sometimes these challenges will come up," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE