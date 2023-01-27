Netflix refutes allegations of ‘serious injury’ on Squid Game reality show

BEDFORD, BRITAIN – Streaming giant Netflix has refuted claims that contestants in its real-life Squid Game reality competition show suffered “serious injury”.

However, in a report published by BBC News on Thursday, it did acknowledge that three people on set received treatment for “mild medical conditions”.

“While it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue,” a Netflix spokesman said.

Filming for Squid Game: The Challenge is ongoing in Bedford, a town in southeastern England, with 456 contestants battling it out in pursuit of a US$4.56 million (S$6 million) cash prize.

The show, which is expected to continue filming till next month, will have 10 episodes.

The South Korean drama that inspired it, Squid Game, became Netflix’s most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The plot revolves around impoverished contestants playing lethal versions of childhood games for a chance to win a 45.6 billion won (S$48.6 million) cash prize.

But allegations surfaced in recent days of Squid Game: The Challenge contestants – who flew in from around the world – struggling in sub-zero temperatures.

In a report published by British tabloid The Sun on Tuesday, an unnamed contestant was quoted as saying: “It was like a war zone. People left in tears... Even (when) hypothermia kicked in, people were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line.

“Some were crawling by the end. At least one was carried out on a stretcher.”

Another report by the same outlet published the next day said that “a large number of players” were considering a class-action lawsuit against Netflix.

One of these players reportedly said: “We were tortured for eight hours. You wouldn’t treat animals like that. At one point I could see they were bringing on a black coffin with a pink ribbon just like in the original show. I feel like they prioritised getting a good shot over helping us.”