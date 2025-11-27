Straitstimes.com header logo

Netflix recovers after brief outage during Stranger Things final season premiere

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Netflix said service recovered for all accounts within five minutes.

Netflix said service recovered for all accounts within five minutes.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

WASHINGTON Streaming platform Netflix was down for about an hour for several users in the United States on the evening of Nov 26, coinciding with the release of the fifth and final season of its hit series Stranger Things.

There were fewer than 800 reports on the issue as at 8.45pm Eastern Time (9.45am Singapore time), down from a peak of 14,290 incidents earlier in the day, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages using multiple sources.

“Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes,” Netflix said in an e-mailed response to Reuters.

Netflix has ranked Stranger Things as its third-most popular English-language series globally.

The highly anticipated season was set to be released at 8pm ET on Nov 26.

The platform has previously faced outages during major events, including the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing bout and the live-streamed reality show Love Is Blind. REUTERS

More on this topic
From Will’s disappearance to Vecna’s rise: What to remember before Stranger Things’ final season
Netflix sends off its hit series Stranger Things with bike rides and product blitz
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.