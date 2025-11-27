Netflix recovers after brief outage during Stranger Things final season premiere

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Netflix said service recovered for all accounts within five minutes.

– Streaming platform Netflix was down for about an hour for several users in the United States on the evening of Nov 26 , coinciding with the release of the fifth and final season of its hit series Stranger Things.

There were fewer than 800 reports on the issue as at 8.45pm Eastern Time (9.45am Singapore time) , down from a peak of 14,290 incidents earlier in the day, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages using multiple sources.

“Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes,” Netflix said in an e-mailed response to Reuters.

Netflix has ranked Stranger Things as its third-most popular English-language series globally.

The highly anticipated season was set to be released at 8pm ET on Nov 26 .

The platform has previously faced outages during major events, including the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing bout and the live-streamed reality show Love Is Blind. REUTERS