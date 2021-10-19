Netflix raises price of S'pore subscription plans by $1 to $2

SINGAPORE - Streaming giant Netflix has raised its prices in Singapore.

The service behind hit series like the recent K-drama Squid Game and British comedy drama Sex Education (2019 to present) has three monthly pricing plans. With the revision, a basic plan will go from $11.98 to $12.98 and a standard plan will go from $15.98 to $17.48. A premium plan will see the largest increment of $2 from $19.98 to $21.98. A premium plan allows titles to be streamed in Ultra HD and up to four screens can be in use at the same time.

The new prices came into effect on Oct 7 and will be rolled out to existing subscribers over the coming weeks, and to all new subscribers immediately. Existing subscribers will be notified by e-mail a month before the new prices are applicable to them.

Netflix last adjusted prices for Singapore users in January 2020, making this the service's second price increase in less than two years.

Local user Shay Hu, 27, a marketing associate at an e-commerce platform, says she will continue using the service. She subscribes to its premium plan for the Ultra HD function.

She says: "If I cancel it, what will I watch? I'm not a big fan of Disney properties so I won't get Disney+ and I don't watch too much HBO either.

"And at $21.98, I think it's still within an affordable range for me since the service is used by my parents too."

Human resources executive Alicia Tai, 27, says Netflix's strong content slate will keep her on.

The K-drama fan says: "I'm subscribed to the premium plan and I can still deal with $21.98. The original shows produced by Netflix are quite good and there's a good variety of content on the platform."

But if prices continue to go up in the future, she might consider quitting the service for Viu, another regional streaming service with a focus on Asian, especially South Korean, content.

She adds: "If it goes up close to $25 a month, then I'll consider cancelling. Because that's around $300 a year, which is quite substantial."