Netflix plans KPop Demon Hunters global concert tour, Bloomberg News reports

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KPop Demon Hunters became Netflix’s most-watched film ever on its 2025 debut.

LOS ANGELES - Netflix is planning a KPop Demon Hunters world tour, as it looks to capitalise on its most popular movie, Bloomberg News reported on March 18, citing people familiar with the talks.

KPop Demon Hunters won the Oscar for best animated feature on March 15, capping a record-breaking run after becoming Netflix’s most-watched film ever on its 2025 debut.

The streaming giant is negotiating with concert promoters to stage a live show featuring performances of the songs from the film, the Bloomberg News report said.

The parties have discussed a tour that would visit dozens of major cities, featuring shows in arenas with a capacity of 10,000 to 20,000 attendees, according to the report.

The aim is to perform around the globe in 2027 ahead of the sequel to the animated film.

Netflix has yet to choose a promoter but has already been offered tens of millions of dollars in upfront guarantees, the report said.

The streaming platform did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Animated by Sony Pictures Animation, the original musical film follows K-pop girl trio Huntrix – Rumi, Mira and Zoey – as they balance their superstardom with secret lives as demon hunters.

Lead vocalists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami propelled the movie’s breakout anthem Golden to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The film became a critical and awards-season powerhouse, earning best animated feature and best song at the 31st Critics Choice Awards, as well as best animated motion picture and best original song at the 83rd Golden Globes.

Golden also secured a Grammy for best song written for visual media – the first Grammy ever awarded to a K-Pop song. REUTERS