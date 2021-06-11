Netflix opens online shop to hawk items from popular shows

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Netflix is branching into toys, games and clothing based on its popular shows, looking to mine popular characters for added revenue much like Walt Disney.

The streaming service is launching Netflix.shop, a retail arm that will sell curated products from its catalogue of shows and movies.

Merchandise in the online shop will be "carefully selected high-quality apparel and lifestyle products," Netflix said in a blog post.

Items debuting this month include streetwear and action figures based on anime series Yasuke and Eden, and apparel and decorative items inspired by French crime thriller Lupin, the company said. The Lupin products were developed with the Louvre museum.

In the future, Netflix plans to introduce products based on hit series The Witcher and Stranger Things and Netflix logo-wear from Japanese fashion house Beams.

The streaming giant has also created video games based on Stranger Things and Spanish drama La Casa De Papel (Money Heist).

Netflix.shop is available in the United States starting on Thursday and will expand to other countries in the coming months, Netflix said.

The move into merchandising is a logical extension for Netflix.

The online store offers a new source of revenue for the company and expands its product line beyond the items it sells through partners such as retail firms Target and Walmart.

Other major studios generate billions of dollars in revenue from toys, collectibles and other goods based on popular characters and shows. Disney's Star Wars films and shows alone have generated tens of billions in merchandise sales.