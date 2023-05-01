Netflix hit Beef brings hope to Asian actor in Britain Jason Wong from The Covenant, Dungeons & Dragons movies

SINGAPORE – The critical and commercial success of the drama-comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) has British actor Jason Wong excited because he grew up watching Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, the Oscar-winning star of the American film.

But that excitement is tempered by the hard reality of the British entertainment industry, says Wong, whose parents immigrated from Malaysia and Singapore.

He can be seen in two movies now showing in Singapore cinemas – war drama Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant and fantasy adventure Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Speaking to The Straits Times in a video call, Wong, 37, says that in the United Kingdom, producers and directors tend to make Caucasian actors the default choice when the character’s race is unspecified, while Asian actors are hired only when the character is explicitly written as Asian.

In the long-running BBC crime drama Silent Witness (1996 to present), he played a forensic pathologist in four episodes and baulked at his character being fleshed out as culturally Chinese.

“I didn’t want him to be ‘Dr Adam Yuen, a Chinese doctor’. I was very reluctant to talk about him and his Asian experience. It should be enough that he can be seen to be Asian,” says Wong.

British producers do not yet see Asian actors as bankable, he says, but hopes the situation will improve at home, especially after British stars such as Gemma Chan and Henry Golding (both were in Crazy Rich Asians, 2018) and Benedict Wong (the Doctor Strange films, 2016 to present) have shown that movies can feature Asian faces and still make money.

Jason Wong had known British film-maker Guy Ritchie for more than a decade, after having first met as trainees at a jiu-jitsu academy. He was invited to audition for, and got a part in, Ritchie’s action comedy The Gentlemen (2019) and later, The Covenant, where he plays American soldier Joshua Jung, a member of a squad led by Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal).