Netflix greenlights a Stranger Things spin-off series to help build a franchise

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Netflix said on Wednesday (July 6) it is developing a spin-off of science fiction series Stranger Things, as the streaming service works to build its biggest English-language hit into a broad entertainment franchise.

The new series will be based on an original idea from Matt and Ross Duffer, the twins who created Stranger Things, Netflix said in a statement.

No details on the story or characters were provided.

Netflix also announced a stage play set in the world of Stranger Things.

The supernatural thriller starring Winona Ryder and David Harbour has set viewing records for Netflix, surpassing the Regency-era drama Bridgerton as the company's most-watched English-language show.

Stranger Things reverberated through the cultural zeitgeist when it debuted in 2016 and turned then-12-year-old Millie Bobby Brown into a global star.

The most recent season propelled Kate Bush's song Running Up That Hill to the top of the iTunes and Spotify charts 37 years after its original release.

The fourth season concluded with the final two episodes last week, briefly crashing the Netflix app as fans rushed to view it.

The series has logged 1.15 billion hours in viewing time on Netflix, behind only South Korean drama Squid Game.

"One of the reasons why Stranger Things has really broken out in the way that it has is that there's a universality at the centre of it," said Matthew Thunell, the Netflix vice-president who first read the script and advocated for the series.

"It really is about the strength of friendship, how friendship triumphs over evil."