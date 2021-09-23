Netflix agrees to buy Roald Dahl's works

LONDON • Netflix has agreed to buy the works of late British novelist Roald Dahl, snaring a catalogue that has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide, including titles such as Matilda and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

The streaming giant plans to use Dahl's characters and stories for animated and live-action films and TV series, publishing projects, games, theatre shows and consumer products, Netflix said in a statement yesterday.

The deal's completion is subject to regulatory approvals, it said.

Netflix already has a three-year-old agreement with the Roald Dahl Story Company to make animated shows based on his material.

An acquisition is a rare event for Netflix - the company has made fewer than 10 in the past decade - and this would be its biggest.

Its usual practice is to sign deals with big-name film-makers and TV producers who can deliver the programming the service needs to keep attracting subscribers, which now top 209 million.

But the works of Dahl, especially his children's books, represent a rare opportunity to lock up the catalogue of a big-name author who appeals to both kids and adults and would give Netflix reams of material to build into movies and TV shows.

While Netflix did not disclose the terms of the deal, the author's catalogue is certain to fetch a high price.

Netflix's deal for his works three years ago was reported at the time to be among the biggest ever for kids and family programming, worth US$500 million (S$676 million) to US$1 billion.

Two Dahl film projects are in the works now, according to the Internet Movie Database. Netflix is making Matilda, about the precocious British girl, and Warner Bros is filming Wonka, a story focused on the young Willy Wonka.

Dahl died in 1990 at the age of 74.

BLOOMBERG