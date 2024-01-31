Nepo kitty: Director Matthew Vaughn cast his cat in Argylle, who becomes the movie’s breakout star

NEW YORK – The spy comedy-thriller Argylle has a star-studded cast that includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

But the breakout star is Chip, a tomcat belonging to English director Matthew Vaughn, his German supermodel wife Claudia Schiffer and their daughter Clementine, who freely admit their family pet is a “nepo kitty”, or beneficiary of Hollywood nepotism.

Chip features prominently in the film, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Feb 1. It follows the reclusive Elly Conway (Howard), the best-selling author of a book series about a secret agent named Argylle (Cavill) and his nemesis Legrange (played by English pop singer Dua Lipa in her first major film role).

When Elly’s novels begin mirroring the activities of a real-life underground syndicate, she and her beloved cat Alfie (Chip) find themselves swept up in a world of espionage and embarking on a life-and-death race around the globe.

Vaughn, the 52-year-old film-maker behind the Kingsman spy comedies (2014 to 2021) and superhero movies X-Men: First Class (2011) and Kick-A** (2010), had no problems assembling a human cast for Argylle.

But he hit a speed bump when it came to finding the right feline.

“On the first day of filming, we had a very expensive and terrible cat actor and it really annoyed me,” Vaughn says after previewing a clip of the film at an event in New York in late 2023.

“So I fired the cat, went to my daughter and just grabbed Chip and said, ‘I’m borrowing Chip for three months’,” he says, referring to 19-year-old Clementine, one of his three children with Schiffer, 53.