NCT member Winwin leaves SM Entertainment, ends all activities with group

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Winwin debuted as a member of NCT 127 in 2016 before joining the China-based unit WayV in 2019.

SEOUL - Chinese singer Winwin of K-pop boy band NCT parted ways with SM Entertainment and ended all activities with the group, the agency announced on July 8.

In a statement released through the global fan community Weverse, SM Entertainment said it had mutually agreed with the artiste to terminate his exclusive contract, effective on July 9, following extensive discussions.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Winwin, who has been with the company for more than 10 years since his trainee days,” the agency said. “We will support him as he embarks on a new journey.”

Winwin, 28, is the second member to leave NCT in 2026, following the departure of Mark in April.

Former NCT member Lucas ended his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment in April, while Ten left the agency in the same month but remains a member of NCT and continues his group activities.

Winwin, whose real name is Dong Sicheng, debuted as a member of NCT 127 in 2016 before joining the China-based unit WayV in 2019, where he primarily conducted his group activities.

In recent years, he has focused on activities in China, including acting and solo projects. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK