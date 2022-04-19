Natalie Portman picks up the hammer as new Thor in Love And Thunder

LOS ANGELES - It's hammer time as actress Natalie Portman takes up the role of Thor in the upcoming movie Thor: Love And Thunder.

In a first-look teaser from Marvel Studios on Monday (April 18), Portman, 40, is seen in the final few seconds of the clip set to Guns N' Roses classic rock ballad, Sweet Child O' Mine.

Actor Chris Hemsworth, 38, who has played Thor in multiple Marvel movies since 2011, shared the trailer on Twitter. He wrote: "All the feels of a classic Thor adventure. Big, loud and crazy and full of heart. You'll laugh, you'll cry, then you'll laugh so much you'll cry some more."

In the trailer, his character is seen planting his hammer in the ground and saying: "My superhero-ing days are over."

The fourth film in the Thor series is due out in July and directed by Taika Waititi, who helmed the well-received Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Waititi was also reportedly the one who persuaded Portman to return to the series after last appearing in 2013's Thor: The Dark World as Jane Foster.