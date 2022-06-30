Nam Joo-hyuk faces second claim of bullying

SEOUL • A second person has accused South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk of bullying him while in school.

On Tuesday, South Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that the accuser had attended high school with Nam.

"When I saw Nam Joo-hyuk on screen, I was in pain because of the wounds of the past," the person said in Korean, according to a translation by entertainment site Allkpop.

He added that he remembered the names of the people who had bullied him, including Nam, and he accused them of using violence and abusive language to ostracise him.

Nam's agency Management Soop has said the bullying allegations are groundless.

Nam, 28, recently starred in the hit romantic drama Twenty Five Twenty One with actress Kim Tae-ri, and was widely lauded for his portrayal in the television series.

Earlier, on June 20, a person who claimed to have been Nam's classmate in middle school and high school had told South Korean media outlet The Days that Nam had been part of a group of school bullies who had harassed him for six years.

Nam's agency quickly refuted the allegations and said The Days did not check with it before running the story.

The agency then took legal action against the reporter who wrote the story, the head of the media outlet as well as the unnamed accuser.

The second accuser told Sports Kyunghyang: "It really is painful to think about my past and I am currently living my life perfectly well. But I decided to step up after seeing my friend being sued."

Nam began his career as a fashion model in 2013 and landed his first major role in 2015 with coming-of-age teen drama Who Are You: School 2015.

He has since starred in TV dramas such as The Bride Of Habaek (2017), The Light In Your Eyes (2019) and Start-Up (2020).