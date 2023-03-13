Naatu Naatu, Lady Gaga and Rihanna: Oscars night in music

LOS ANGELES - The viral dance song Naatu Naatu made Oscars history on Sunday as the first song from an Indian film to win the Academy Award for best original song – besting heavyweights Lady Gaga and Rihanna to snag the prize.

With music by composer M.M. Keeravani and lyrics by Chandrabose, the win for the Telugu-language song followed an exuberant performance, including the famed “hook dance” steps from the crowd-pleasing film, RRR, rejigged for the Dolby Theatre stage.

Fresh off her career-spanning Super Bowl halftime performance, during which she revealed her second pregnancy, Rihanna also performed her nominated song in what was one of the night’s most anticipated moments.

Donning black and silver beaded wide leg pants with elbow-length black leather gloves, swathes of sheer tulle dripping with rhinestones cascaded over her baby bump, the superstar sang Lift Me Up from the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It was a soft but impassioned tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the original film before losing a battle with colon cancer.