My Perfect Weekend: Musician Charlie Lim boxes and cooks

WHO: Multi-talented musician Charlie Lim juggles music-making with producing duties. The 32-year-old, who is married to ceramicist Jeanette Wee, recently received the National Arts Council's Young Artist Award. His new single, part of the Utopia Reimagined series he is executive-producing for the Foundation For The Arts And Social Enterprise, will be released online on Jan 14, 2022.

"What keeps me sane right now is boxing. I'm quite a boxing fan, so that takes my mind off work. I usually spend about two hours at the gym on Saturdays, avoiding any existential crisis while I'm getting punched in the face.

I've been boxing regularly for about 41/2 years at Spartans Boxing Club in Joo Chiat. It's been quite an obsession. I even named my sophomore album Check-Hook, which is a boxing move. I try to train three to four times a week. Being able to join and keep up with the gym's fight team has been a goal of mine.

I'm trying my best to sleep before 3am, just to get a bit more of a routine. Being an artist and freelancer, it's not that easy. But I believe structure and having a routine help a bit.

I also spend time with my wife on weekends. It could be anything from binge-watching Netflix to going cycling, or we cook every now and then.

I'm not a great cook by any means, but I guess it's just become more of a necessity over this pandemic period. I can make a decent oyakodon. It's very easy. We cook simple things.

I follow my drummer's page for great recipes and general nutrition/training advice. He's been a real inspiration. You can follow him on Instagram and his alter ego. I would highly recommend reading his blog too.