SINGAPORE – Actor Xu Bin, feeling numb and dizzy after filming a scene for Love At First Bite, had to sit by an alley for 40 minutes to recover. This is a Channel 8 drama that premieres on Dec 19.

The 33-year-old China-born, Singapore-based actor was filming a scene along Orchard Road where his character, Martius, flees and has a panic attack after something triggers a traumatic childhood memory.