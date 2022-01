Romance drama My Star Bride emerged champion in last year's list of most-watched Mediacorp programmes, pulling in more than 582,000 viewers on average per episode.

The Chantalle Ng and Xu Bin vehicle - about a Vietnamese bride who marries a local lawyer - garnered praise for the duo's acting, even becoming an unexpected hit among Chinese netizens. Its popularity has spawned a telemovie, which will air on Feb 1.