My perfect weekend with Woo Qiyun

WHO: Climate activist Woo Qiyun (right), 24, runs the Instagram account @theweirdandwild, where she posts her illustrations. The account aims to make information about climate change and the environment more accessible. She is currently building Climate Commons, a climate communications platform with interactive media elements. She will also be hosting an Instagram Live chat today at 6pm to discuss the outcomes of the COP26 climate summit, which is also known as the United Nations Climate Change Conference. It was held in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct 31 to Nov 13.

"When I'm not working, I try to explore nature areas.There are still many places I would like to visit, for example, Hampstead Wetlands Park.

My favourite park is Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. I like going there to read, draw and walk my dog.

Another place I like is Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve. If I'm lucky, l get to see the crocodiles. There is one there called Tailless - it has an injured tail - that I don't think I've spotted yet.

Much of my day job is about sustainability and I sometimes have to read books related to the topic. For leisure, I read graphic novels and comics. Right now, I'm enjoying Sound: A Comics Anthology by Singapore-based comics publisher Difference Engine.

My all-time favourite comic is Baby Blues. I used to read it in The Straits Times' Life section. When I was younger, I'd cut out the comic strips and save them. Now, I borrow them from the library.

I'm flexitarian, so I still eat meat, but a lot less now. There are a few places I go to when I'm craving vegetarian food, like Common Man Coffee Roasters or vegan restaurant Loving Hut, which makes amazing vegetarian char kway teow.

Both places are in Joo Chiat, near where I live. Loving Hut is where I take my non-vegetarian friends to show them what a plant-based diet can be like. I also like cafes like Five Oars Coffee Roasters in East Coast, which is dog-friendly.

Generally, my weekdays are very packed and my weekends tend to be very slow. It's also been a busy time with COP26.

As the year comes to an end, I'd like to take a break to reignite my creative juices.