My Perfect Weekend with singer Whylucas

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singer-songwriter Whylucas was the only Singaporean in the regional idol show Chuang Asia in 2025.

Who: Singaporean singer-songwriter Whylucas, 23, made his name after he took part in the regional idol show Chuang Asia in 2025, the only home-grown contestant on the programme.

In November and December 2025 , he performed across the region for the Chuang Asia Mini Tour, which comprised shows in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

On Jan 16, he released a new EP, Orange Juice Box, which includes remixed versions of songs found in Orange, which was released in September 2025.

“I try to wake up early, at 8.30am every day, even on the weekend, unless I have had a long night. I always go to the gym to start my day. But before that, the first thing I do after waking up is drink water.

For breakfast, I usually have one of three things: a sweet pastry, eggs with mushrooms, or kaya toast. I always have them with black coffee. A homemade breakfast sav es m oney, but occasionally, I’ll reward myself with a fancy brunch.

After that, I shower, do my skincare routine, write songs or finish up production sessions for my shows. I usually stay at home because I don ’t li ke to be distracted when I’m trying to lock in.

My go-to lunch is char siew and roast pork belly rice . It’s simple, cheap and quick to eat. After lunch, I’ ll g et back to work. I’m really just a homebody and I prioritise my time and peace.

Weekend dinners are usually family gatherings, so my parents will invite extended family members over and we will order takeout from nearby coffee shops or restaurants. I’ve be en c raving Hunan cuisine recently because it’s really just different from Singapore Chinese food.

I woul d li ke to go out for parties o r w alks, drives or supper trips on a Saturday night, but my friends are homebodies too.

Furthermore, most of my weekends are filled with shows and events, or I find myself so busy during the week that I am burnt out by the weekend and I don’t want to meet anyone. So I guess I’d be with my Ah Ma (grandmother) and my guitar at home.

Sundays are usually morning activity days, so I’ll try waking up around 7 to 8.30am for a h ike.

I always feel Sunday mornings call for brunch at a c osy cafe or a cool place in the Thomson area. After that, I would have a yap session with my friends.

Since I already had brunch, I won’t have lunch, but I’ll have coffee in the afternoon. I usually like to make myself a c appuccino or iced latte.

Sund ay d inners t end to be simpler, since we usually have big dinners the night before, so I’ll just have zi char with my parents.

I sleep early on Sund ays, so I can have a good start to the next week.”