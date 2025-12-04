My Perfect Weekend with singer Tabitha Nauser

Who: Singaporean singer Tabitha Nauser, 33, is making a comeback with the single In Her Eyes, her first new song in four years.

A pop/R&B ballad written by her and her British-Thai partner Louie Salmon-Pansuk, 32, who works in the tech industry, the song is an ode to motherhood. It was released on Oct 31, the day their only child , A aliyah, turned two. Their daughter’s voice can be heard in the track.

Nauser, who was second runner-up on the third season of local reality singing show Singapore Idol in 2009, also started performing regularly again in 2025. Her recent shows include an opening set for American vocal group Boyz II Men’s Singapore concert in May and global creator festival CreatorWeek Macao 2025 in Macau in October.

She is set to perform at the sold-out Countdown 2026 Concert at The Kallang on Dec 31, which features K-pop boy band Super Junior as headliners, as well as fellow home-grown acts Benjamin Kheng and Iman Fandi.

“On a perfect Saturday morning, I woul d sleep until 8am, as I usually wake up every day at 6am because of Aaliyah . I will have a nice cup of coffee, sit out on the balcony for a bit, slowly wake up and put some music on. I am loving (American R&B singer) Coco Jones at the moment.

I will have a bowl of oats with berries, peanut butter – all the good stuff. Very healthy and clean, and Aaliyah will share it with me.

Any time a song comes on, she dances , and then she will be like, ‘Mummy, dance with me.’ We do tha t u ntil about 10-ish, and the n s tart getting ready for the day.

T here is a beautiful dog park with a massive playground not very far from us in the east, so Aaliyah and my dog will go run around.

Then we head home for her nap. Aaliyah can sleep for around two hours, which is long enough for me to unwind or go to the gym.

For dinner, we go to Nong Khai Beer House in Geylang. It has legit Thai food – it is spicy and there is a lot of fermented stuff from Northern Thailand, which is not very common here. Aaliyah is obsessed with sticky rice and moo ping, and I will get isan sausage, som tam and green Thai milk tea.

On Sundays, we like to go to Kancanarama Buddhist Temple in Upper Serangoon. Aaliyah loves being there, and I think it is nice for her to be exposed to religion. I find the place very peaceful.

For the second part of the day, we go to East Coast Park an d w alk on the beach. Then we head to Joo Chiat and eat at Choice Cuts Pizza & Records or Two Men Bagel House. We will also get yuzu matcha from Same Days Coffee Stand, which is inside furniture store Grafunkt.

After Aaliyah sleeps , it is game night. Louie on the computer, while I am on the PlayStation 5. I love a good story-based game and am now into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. ”