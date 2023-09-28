My Perfect Weekend with singer Art Fazil

Who: Singaporean musician Art Fazil made his name with English and Malay songs that blend folk, rock and traditional music.

On Oct 6, the singer-songwriter will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his self-titled solo album with a concert at the Esplanade Recital Studio. The 1993 album included a radio hit, acoustic ballad Sometimes When I Feel Blue, which won Best Local English Pop Song at the 1995 Compass (Composers and Authors Society of Singapore) Awards.

The 56-year-old bachelor first made his name as a member of folk band Rausyanfikir. They released two albums, Rausyanfikir (1992) and Rusuhan Fikiran (Riot Of Thoughts, 1994), which spawned hits in Malay radio stations in Singapore and Malaysia.

Art’s works, which include writing and composing songs for other artistes such as veteran home-grown singer Ramli Sarip and Malaysian singer Ella, go beyond music. In 2019, he produced and acted in a play, Good Morning Jogja, staged at The Arts House. In 2022, he released a collection of poems in a book, Selfie Dari Jendela Keretapi (Selfie From A Train Window).

“My typical weekend depends on where I am – Singapore, Kuala Lumpur or Yogyakarta.

In Singapore, I stay away from malls on weekends. They are just too crowded. I go cycling around the northern part of Singapore, where I live.

I like cycling around there because it is rather hilly and green. It is a nice escape from the stifling urban environment that we live in. It also gives me flashbacks of my childhood, growing up in this area.

In Kuala Lumpur, I like going to the Central Market. I used to go there in the 1990s, when it was the focal point for painters and musicians. It is now a bit more ‘hipsterised’.

There are stalls run by young people selling a variety of things – from coffee to ‘bundle’ (second-hand) T-shirts and jeans. It also has acoustic gigs performed by budding artistes. It has a nice scene going on there.

In Indonesia, especially in Yogyakarta, I like to go to Bakmi Kadin on Saturday nights. It is a huge foodcourt-like space, but with a warong (small food stall) feel. The place has been operating since 1947.

The stalls sell a variety of local noodles. The best part about the place is not just the noodles, but also the keroncong (folk music) performed by senior musicians. I can spend the whole evening watching the band play classic keroncong songs.

In Yogyakarta, I would also go to the Sunday market, where the locals sell homemade goods from batik cloth and soaps to keropok (fish crackers) and herbal remedies called jamu.

I am sensitive to scents. I get a thrill absorbing the atmosphere from the scents that are particular to the country.”