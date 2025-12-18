My Perfect Weekend with singer-actress Estelle Fly

Singaporean singer Estelle Fly will perform at the Mediacorp Let’s Celebrate 2026 New Year countdown show at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach on Dec 31.

Who: Singaporean singer-actress Estelle Fly, 33, is one of the artistes performing at the Mediacorp Let’s Celebrate 2026 New Year countdown show at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach on Dec 31.

A former member of J-pop idol group Sea*A, she released her latest EP, Zone, on Dec 5, which includes the solo single, messy. She collaborated with viral Thai mascot Butterbear, also known as Nong Noey, for a social media challenge inspired by the song.

Besides performing in major festivals, such as the 2025 edition of Waterbomb Singapore, she also acted in home-grown mockumentary Sandbox, which premiered in November at the Singapore International Film Festival.

“On a perfect Saturday, I’d wake up closer to 10am if I’m lucky. I give myself permission to linger in bed a little longer than usual. The first thing I do is to check my phone just to make sure nothing urgent needs my attention . I then put my phone down and start my day properly. There’s something comforting about knowing I’ve earned that slowness.

My favourite breakfast is at home with my parents. Nothing fancy, just half-boiled eggs, avocado and toast with butter , but it’s perfect . We sit around the table, talk about everything and nothing, and just catch up. Life moves so fast on most days, so a quiet morning feels grounding. It’s my reset button.

If my mum’s free, we’ll chill in the living room and put on a show together. If I’m on my own, I’ll scroll TikTok, but not aimlessly, of course. I love finding inspiration, visuals or ideas which might turn into content later for me . It fuels my creative side without feeling like work.

Lunch has to be local. Give me a good bowl of wonton noodles or chicken rice, and I’m instantly happy. If I had to choose just one, it would be the wonton noodles at Bei-Ing Wanton Noodles at Roxy Square. It never disappoints and is comforting, familiar and nostalgic in the best way.

Saturday afternoons are slow and open. I like catching up on movies I’ve missed or wandering through anime conventions and pop-ups with no agenda , and my earphones on . I love walking around, people-watching and letting myself be inspired without thinking too much about it.

For dinner, I would have hotpot at Beauty in The Pot. I’m half-Cantonese, so I love my soups. Hotpot is comforting, satisfying and perfect after a long day.

After that, I’d definitely be excited for a night out with the girls. Just to grab drinks, catch up and have fun.

On Sundays, I usually allow myself to sleep in a little more. After washing up, the first thing I’d do is check the fridge to see if there is anything I can whip up for my sister and myself. I’d put on a podcast or music while I’m at it.

Eggs are my weakness. Two sunny-side-ups with a bratwurst sausage is my ideal Sunday breakfast.

After that, I would go and walk or cycle at the beach. I try not to go downtown because it gets crowded, and I like keeping Sundays calm.

I always enjoy having fish and chips in the afternoons. If I could, I’d travel to Lad & Dad in Tanjong Pagar for the best fish and chips I’ve had thus far in Singapore. The batter is just right and the dipping sauces for the fries are cleverly paired. The fish is always fresh too.

I’d drop by a cafe for my weekly dose of coffee, catch up with friends, then go for a foot or body massage at Natureland.

Sunday dinners are usually spent at my grandma’s place. Whenever possible, my whole family gathers there. My grandma is Peranakan and her food is incredible. She doesn’t cook as much now, but we still go over to be with her, sitting around, talking and eating together.

It feels grounding in a way nothing else does and it’s something I really cherish.

On a perfect Sunday, I’d love to end it with some me time, be it recording a song, binge-watching a show I’ve been putting off or listening to an audiobook.

I’d want to spend the last few hours of the week for myself before a new week comes.”