My Perfect Weekend with Selena Tan, founder of theatre production company Dream Academy

Who: Singaporean actress Selena Tan. She is also a producer, director, writer and founder of theatre production company Dream Academy. The 51-year-old is producing Kumar XXX, a wacky stand-up show by the Singaporean comedian that celebrates his 30 years in show business, at the Capitol Theatre from Dec 1 to 17. She is married to a 54-year-old legal counsel and they have an eight-year-old son.

“My weekend starts on Friday afternoon. By about 1.30pm, I drive to pick my son up from school, like all well-behaved parents in Singapore do. Fingers crossed, there will be no need for parking or making rounds around the school gates, and I will get to pick him up at 1.50pm. We might then grab a nice lunch somewhere, after which we sometimes head to Sentosa to while away the day at a beach club. My husband will join us there for dinner after he finishes work.

Saturday mornings start slow for us, as father and son like to catch up on their favourite video games on the Nintendo Switch. After that, it is usually lunch at home with my in-laws, whom we live with, followed by more lazing around and possibly a swim in the late afternoon, or a cycle to places such as the Rail Corridor. If we head out to cycle, we will usually find an outdoor place to have dinner, such as Cafe Melba at Goodman Arts Centre, or somewhere by Robertson Walk. There is a small playground near the latter, where our son can play to his heart’s content after eating. Then, it is home for more video games or a movie.

On Saturdays, we occasionally have a party at home where the cousins can meet up, or we go prawning at Orto leisure park in Yishun. On Sundays, we typically meet up with my parents, siblings, nephews and nieces. There are 21 of us, including nine young kids, so it can get crazy. Thankfully, my family runs our own restaurant – Daisy’s Dream Kitchen at Temasek Club – so we head there to have lunch and hang out, with some activities for the children. And in true Tan family fashion, we might also extend this to dinner at one of our siblings’ homes.

After stuffing our faces for practically all of Sunday, we will head home in the evening to pack school bags and prepare for the week ahead.”