My Perfect Weekend with rapper-singer Alyph

Who: Singaporean rapper, singer and producer Alyph, whose real name is Muhammad Alif Abdullah.

The 34-year-old made his name as a member of hip-hop duo SleeQ in the mid-2000s and is known for songs like Swipe, his 2022 hit that went viral on TikTok. He recently released a new single, Dari Jauh, a bilingual R&B song in English and Malay.

He is performing at The Get Down, a showcase by hip-hop label Def Jam Recordings South-east Asia, at members’ club 1880 in Robertson Quay on May 10. The showcase is part of music festival Music Matters Live.

He is also one of the performers at the first Singapore edition of South Korea’s summer music festival Waterbomb, which will be held at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach on Aug 24 and 25.

Alyph is married to educator and actress Azzah Fariha, and they have three children aged eight, four and one.

“Like many entertainers, I usually work on the weekends. But when I get a weekend off, I spend it with my family.

We have breakfast at home and I make scrambled eggs. I got very good at making them when I was living alone in Kuala Lumpur, and I learnt by watching (British celebrity chef) Gordon Ramsay.

After that, we go out and the first stop will be FlagWhite, a cafe in Bukit Timah. It is one of the nearest places to our home to get coffee, and we get it to go.

Our favourite place to go to is the beach. I like East Coast Park because I usually see some friends there.

We like to go to Coastal PlayGrove, which used to be Big Splash, because my kids love to play at the huge playground there. Sometimes, we go to the Marine Cove Playground, but that is typically more crowded. If we are looking for food, we go to East Coast Lagoon Food Village.

If we plan on swimming, our favourite beaches in Singapore are the ones at Sentosa, as the water there is cleaner than at East Coast. We usually head to Siloso Beach.

I like to have the full beach experience, where I am sweating and have sand on my feet. We don’t really go to the restaurants, cafes or foodcourts there, and usually take along snacks and have them at the beach.