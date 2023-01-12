My Perfect Weekend with radio veteran Brian Richmond

Who: Brian Richmond, 75, is a broadcast veteran whose career as a radio presenter and television sports commentator began in 1971.

He announced his retirement from radio on Nov 6 during his morning show on Gold 905, The Vintage Showcase. That was also his last day at work.

He is now a presenter on VintageRadio.SG – an online radio app geared towards seniors that streams classic pop tunes from the 1940s to the 1970s – and recently launched a new programme, Sundays With Brian, which runs from 8am to noon.

Richmond, who lives in the northern part of Singapore, is married to Susanne Richmond, a part-time family counsellor. They have two sons – Mark, a former radio deejay and now a director at Sport Singapore, and Don, a music composer and producer.

“My weekends begin with a morning walk with my wife on Saturdays, culminating in a leisurely breakfast.

Then I catch up on my favourite books – biographies of music and sports legends – until lunchtime, which could be spent with friends.

The afternoons are put aside for watching Netflix with my wife, and the evenings are usually spent catching the English Premier League football games.

My perfect Sunday will be waking up late and going out for lunch with the family after attending morning mass, and the afternoon will be spent snoozing away. At my age, I need all the sleep I can get. That, after all, is my pipe dream.

My Sunday mornings all these years were spent at the Gold 905 radio station, but I have enjoyed being in touch with my listeners and the hits of the day.

All that came to an end on Nov 6.

I thought I could now have my perfect Sunday – until a petition for me to get back behind the microphone came in mid-December.

So, after much to-ing and fro-ing, I succumbed to the temptation of dabbling in the music of yesteryears on Sundays. On VintageRadioSG, I now host a new show called Sundays With Brian, which was launched on Sunday.

Please excuse me for indulging in my passion.”