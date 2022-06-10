Your weekend dining and entertainment guide

My Perfect Weekend with Phyllis Quek

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

WHO: For someone who turns 50 in August, actress-host Phyllis Quek easily looks two decades younger. And it is no wonder, considering her weekends are dedicated to maintaining her fitness and wellness.

The Artiste Networks artiste - who is married to an Australian businessman and has no children - also keeps herself busy with her YouTube talk-show series Careless Whispers. It is available at the YouTube channel of Artiste Networks' affiliated company Hype Records (www.youtube.com/c/hyperecords) and her Instagram (@phyllis_quek).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 10, 2022, with the headline My Perfect Weekend with Phyllis Quek. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top