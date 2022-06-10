My Perfect Weekend with Phyllis Quek

WHO: For someone who turns 50 in August, actress-host Phyllis Quek easily looks two decades younger. And it is no wonder, considering her weekends are dedicated to maintaining her fitness and wellness.

The Artiste Networks artiste - who is married to an Australian businessman and has no children - also keeps herself busy with her YouTube talk-show series Careless Whispers. It is available at the YouTube channel of Artiste Networks' affiliated company Hype Records (www.youtube.com/c/hyperecords) and her Instagram (@phyllis_quek).