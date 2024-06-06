My Perfect Weekend with musician Haven

Who: Emerging Singaporean musician Haven will perform at Waterbomb Singapore in August. The first edition of the South Korean music festival to be held in Singapore will also feature K-pop acts such as Jessi, CL and BamBam.

Haven, whose real name is Teo Cher Win, will release a new single from her upcoming debut album on July 19. The song’s lyrics are about learning to love herself and comes after the release of her previous single Ride Or Die in April.

The 20-year-old, who started performing when she was seven years old, is now pursuing music full-time.

“My perfect weekend starts with a Saturday afternoon trip to Kinokuniya at Takashimaya Shopping Centre. I love sleeping in on the weekends, so I usually have a late start to the day.

I like taking the train to Orchard, as the long ride gives me some time to read.

It is a treat to browse Kinokuniya’s selection of new books and maybe pick up one or two. My weekends are usually set aside for self-care, so my trips there give me some alone time.

Next, I will head to the basement of Takashimaya and grab a comforting bowl of ramen from Torasho. My go-to dish there is the Spicy Tonkatsu Ramen.

After a good meal, I head home to binge-watch anime or movies. My current obsession is the anime Kaiju No. 8 (2024). It is about a world where Godzilla-like monsters called kaiju frequently attack Japan, and the series follows the protagonist in his journey to rid the world of them. I love the action scenes and the amazing writing.

For dinner, I love eating my mum’s home-cooked meals and catching up with her.

Later at night, I hang out with five of my childhood best friends. Ideally, we would catch up over a nice supper from P&C Dough in Bukit Batok Street 25 – I particularly love the Iced Strawberry Soda and Nutella-covered Fruit Croffles – and enjoy a game of mahjong.

A few years ago during Chinese New Year, one of our skilled mahjong-playing friends taught us how to play the game. Since then, it has become one of our favourite things to do together. As we have more than four people, some of us pair up or spectate.