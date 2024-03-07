My Perfect Weekend with humour writer Sylvia Toh Paik Choo

Who: Pioneering humour writer Sylvia Toh Paik Choo, who declines to reveal her age and bills herself as “the oldest teenager in Singapore”.

On March 8, she will be inducted into the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations’ Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame, for being the first to document Singlish, a blend of Singaporean slang and English spoken in the Lion City. The other nine inductees include Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira and educator, author and poet Hadijah Rahmat.

Toh published the first books on Singlish in the 1980s with Eh, Goondu! (1982) and its sequel Lagi Goondu! (1986). She has also worked for five decades in print, broadcast and online media – across magazines, newspapers, radio, television and digital platforms.

Her humour columns can be found at SilverStreak.sg.

“My perfect weekend is stargazing. Before you stifle a gaping yawn, this has nothing to do with the vastness of the universe, and yet, all to do with positions of celestial bodies.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, I regularly attended the annual Cannes Film Festival and, in the course of two weekends, would meet all the stars that ever were. Except for actress Julia Roberts and actor Russell Crowe, the Hollywood heavies have all met me.

From actors Antonio Banderas to Billy Zane, I have seen them all, shot them all and got their signatures to boot.

On my perfect weekend, the Saturday morning would start with a screening – an art-house, blockbuster or competition film. Before the end credits roll, we would dash and grab breakfast, and then beeline for the front-row seats in the conference room.

The lead actors, director, producer and writer of the screened movie would lope in and the journalists’ knees would buckle at the sight of actresses Monica Belluci and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

There would be questions like, ‘Did your time in prison or jail help you in making this film?’ for French-Polish director Roman Polanski.