My Perfect Weekend with host-actress Belinda Lee

WHO: Host-actress Belinda Lee, 46, is a familiar face to Singapore audiences. The bilingual former Mediacorp star won Star Awards’ Best Info-Ed Programme Host in 2013 for the travel and infotainment programme Find Me A Singaporean (2006 to 2014), and has also bagged the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes five times between 2013 and 2018.

Lee resides in Singapore with her husband, American architect David Moore, whom she married in 2019. They travel frequently to Orange County, California, to visit her in-laws.

She recently hosted the three-episode programme Our Heart Of Care, which is available on mewatch. In the series, she speaks to Silver Generation Ambassadors – volunteers who support the ageing needs of seniors in Singapore – about their experiences.

“My perfect weekend starts with a Saturday morning doing community work with my group of friends and other volunteers. I am with a group called Mustard Seed that started about 10 years ago and we regularly do community work together.

We have been working with Henderson Community Centre to support the elderly for a long time. On Saturdays, we will usually pick up breakfast for distribution at around 8.15am and start giving it out to the seniors from 9am.

A lot of them live alone in rental flats in the area because not everyone has family. They get seated at tables, we serve them food and beverages like coffee, then we get them to engage in some morning activities like dance or exercise with us.

It is not just distributing food – it is a very all-rounded sort of activity where we also want to help them with active living and to be more integrated with the community.

After the session, the volunteers will clean up and maybe hang out among ourselves as well to bond and discuss what we can do to serve our community better.

Then I will head home and, on the way back, I might grab something simple for my husband to eat. And if we are not too tired, we will go for a game of pickleball.

Pickleball started in the United States and became very big there over the past few years. I was introduced to it 1½ years ago while I was on holiday in Hawaii.

It is sort of a hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis. Instead of rackets, we have paddles. The ball is not fuzzy like a tennis ball but a hard plastic one. It is such a satisfying game, especially when you hear the pong-pong sound of the paddle hitting the ball.