My Perfect Weekend with host-actor Yang Guang Ke Le

WHO Yang Guang Ke Le, 24, is a Mediacorp host, singer and actress. She entered the local television scene after landing in the top five of singing competition Getai Challenge in 2018.

Since then, the star, whose real name is Lau Jia Yi, has hosted programmes such as Curious City (2021) and Ah Gong Can Cook (2019).

The Malaysian, who is from Johor, has also acted in the series Old Is Gold (2019) and is filming a drama titled The Takedown, which is slated to air later this year.

"On a free weekend, I usually wake up around noon as I am quite a late sleeper. I laze around in bed a bit first.

When I get up, I video call my family in Malaysia - a habit I've kept up since last year's circuit breaker.

I then go for a meal at a restaurant or cafe-hop. I enjoy going to places that are Instagram-worthy because I love taking photos. I especially love places with lots of floral arrangements or a specific theme.

Then, I have a dessert or bubble tea. I love bubble tea and can have one every day. My go-to order is a caramel milk tea with 50 per cent sugar.

Something else I enjoy doing in my downtime is live streaming on Facebook or Instagram. I did this quite frequently during the circuit breaker and still do it now to connect with my friends.

I might sing for my fans, chat with them and answer questions, or sometimes show them my cooking skills.

I also like creating TikTok videos, which is something I've been doing since before I joined Mediacorp. I have about 50,000 followers now. I do anything that's on trend, be it lip-syncing or a dance that's going viral.

Sometimes, when I have nothing to do at home and get the TikTok itch, I'll put on make-up and film a video."