My Perfect Weekend with entrepreneur, professor and author Loretta Chen

Who: Dr Loretta Chen, 46, is a professor, writer and entrepreneur based in East Honolulu, Hawaii. The adjunct professor at universities including Stanford teaches leadership, entrepreneurship and marketing. She is also the co-founder and chief executive officer of Smobler Studios, a metaverse architecture and Web3 design agency. Books she has authored include her autobiography Woman On Top (2014) and Mana Wahine: Power Women In Hawaii (2019).

Her latest book is M/Other, a collection of stories about women who, among other things, have terminal illnesses, or were sexually abused or incarcerated, and how they experienced “otherness” in motherhood. Priced at $30 and available at Kinokuniya, the book will be launched at a private event on Feb 16 at 2am: dessertbar.

“My perfect weekend is waking up to see the sunrise. The day will start at about 3 or 4am. I will drive by the ocean and up to Makapu’u on the extreme eastern end of the island of Oahu. I will come back down and take in the beauty of Hawaii.

I will do my morning meditations and get my coffee, usually vanilla macadamia by Roy’s.

Unfortunately, when I talk about my perfect breakfast, I have to shift my reference to Singapore because, in Hawaii, I won’t have that at all. I like prata, and sometimes I have lontong, mee pok with lots of chilli or, if I really want something light, century egg porridge.