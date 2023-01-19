My Perfect Weekend with chef Mathew Leong of two-Michelin-starred Re-naa in Norway

Who: Singaporean Mathew Leong is the head chef of Re-naa, a two-Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurant in Stavanger, Norway. It is the only establishment in the country with two stars.

The 28-year-old left for Norway at the age of 21, and, in 2021, became the youngest chef to represent Singapore in the finals of the biennial Bocuse d’Or, the world’s most prestigious culinary competition. He is now gearing up for the 2025 edition.

“I get Sundays and Mondays off, and I work through the rest of the week. I like to go for a run around my neighbourhood Lervigbrygga in Stavanger when I’m free because it’s a very nice place that’s next to the sea, and you can see the fjord and mountains across the sea.

It’s quite important to keep fit when you have to stand and cook for many hours a day. I don’t normally cook at home because, at work, I’m standing in a smoky kitchen for 16, 17 hours a day.

I do cook when my girlfriend, who is Singaporean, visits me. She comes over twice or thrice a year and stays for about a month each time.

I make whatever she feels like having. The other day, it was snowing, so I made wonton soup.

For the recent World Cup final, I planned to make French cuisine since France was in the final, but I ended up making chicken rice because I had such a craving for it that day.

When I go out with my girlfriend, we usually walk around, catch a movie, have some coffee – I can do that all day. The last movie we watched together was Top Gun: Maverick, which we loved.

We eat in restaurants too. I’m the easiest customer because I’m in this industry. I don’t opt for fine-dining restaurants usually because I work in one and I see such cuisine all the time.